Saturday is Leap Day, and some local Columbia businesses are holding events and offering deals to celebrate the once-in-a-four-year day.
Papa's Cat Cafe, located at 14 S. Second St., will host 50 adoptable cats between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday. These "bonus cats," as described on the cafe's Facebook event, have a discounted adoption fee of $29, as long as you're preapproved by Boone County Animal Care.
It costs $10 for one hour. Owner Ryan Kennedy suggests to preregister for the event on the cafe's website because events usually sell out.
The cafe has had an event with 40 cats before but never 50, Kennedy said.
Peggy Jean's Pies, located at 503 E. Nifong Blvd., will sell its tarts for $2.29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. These 3-inch treats are usually $4.
No preorders are allowed, and it's first come, first served, according to the Facebook event.
Logboat Brewing Co. will release the latest edition of its pineapple IPA, Pineapple Snapper, on Saturday.
The beer will be sold on tap and in cans at its main location at 504 Fay St.
The company will be offering discounts on cases, while supplies last. A four-pack will be $10 and a 24-pack will go for $50, Logboat representative Molly Sutton said.