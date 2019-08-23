The Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Broadway Bluffs is partnering with local Logboat Brewing Co. to become the first Potbelly location to offer craft beer.
Logboat's beer will be available for purchase at Potbelly starting Wednesday at the sandwich shop's two-year anniversary celebration. The celebration event is 5 to 7 p.m. at Potbelly, located at 2500 Broadway Bluffs Drive. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m.
According to a news release, guests can expect live music, free food tastings and three Logboat beer offerings: Shiphead (American wheat), Snapper (India pale ale) and Bobber (lager).
Evan Thomas, co-owner of Potbelly on Broadway Bluffs, expressed excitement over the partnership of the two local favorites.
"Potbelly and Logboat Brewing Co. go hand-in-hand as the two have become local favorites in the community," Thomas said in the press release. "We can’t wait to give customers the best of both worlds."
This excitement goes both ways.
"We are so excited to offer our craft beer options at this Potbelly location," Tyson Hunt, CEO at Logboat Brewing Co., said in the release. "They have a great local following and we know our fans will enjoy the partnership — what’s better than good food and craft beer?"
