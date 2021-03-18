The McRib is coming to a Missouri food bank near you.
Mid-Missouri McDonald's owners and operators plan to donate 97,200 McRib patties along with 2,608 sauce packets to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, according to a news release.
The donation will take place at 1 p.m. Friday.
"The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri makes such a positive impact in our area," local McDonald’s owner Ryan Ruprecht said in the news release. "We’re honored to be able to give back during this time when so many in our communities aren’t sure where their next meal will come from."
A cultural phenomenon, the McRib sandwich is available on the menu for only limited periods. This year was the first time the McRib was available for a limited time at all McDonalds locations in the U.S., according to Callie Picarella, public relations representative for the McDonalds Missouri Coop.
"We had supply on hand to support all of our restaurants across the U.S.," Picarella said, "and this is just a result of additional supply."
After the limited offer ended, the leftover patties are now being donated to the local food bank.
Protein is one of the hardest food types for the food bank to come by due to its typically higher price.
"Proteins are most important for us to provide because of how important it is for health and nutrition," Seth Wolfmeyer, communication and marketing manager for the Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri collects food to distribute across 145 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Its operation spans 32 Missouri counties.
There is a donation form on the Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri’s website for individual donations.