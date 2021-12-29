Movie theaters are beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels of business, with the help of a popular superhero and a little bit of creativity.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the game for the movie industry, as streaming services opted to offer new releases to be viewed at home over traditional theatrical runs. Business lagged at local theaters as they tried to entice people to return.
One way to do that was to enhance the experience around seeing a movie, said Barbie Banks, co-executive director at Ragtag.
“It’s not just coming in and sitting down and watching a movie; it has all this additional scaffolding around it,” Banks said. That includes holding conversations, making specialized recommendations and other unique events.
Wesley Halsey, general manager at GQT Forum 8, said the return of theater-only runs has also helped boost ticket sales.
“There are a lot more variables in this business now. ... The fact that (studios) have allowed certain movies to go to theaters only has really impacted our business,” Halsey said.
Though theaters are still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic, which forced most to close, top box office movies are drawing people back.
For example, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has brought in $1.05 billion internationally since its mid-December release, making it the first film since the pandemic to surpass $1 billion in sales and the second-fastest film ever to do so.
Halsey said Forum 8 sold out of tickets for the new Spider-Man on its opening weekend, making it the theater’s biggest weekend for sales since it reopened in September 2020.
“So that tells you right there that once the content rolls out from Hollywood, people want to go see movies, people need to go see movies,” Halsey said.
Halsey said he’s hopeful for more business heading into the new year, especially with the release of blockbusters like “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Banks said that despite changes in the industry, people still value the movie theater experience, especially for movies that are made to be viewed in the theater.
“I get it. People want to be at home in their comfy pajamas watching a movie. But I don’t think that experience is really how movies should be seen. We think they should be seen in a collective experience,” Banks said. “You know, when somebody next to you, even if it’s a stranger, laughs at something and then you laugh at it, that’s like a shared joy that can’t be replicated as easily in your home.”