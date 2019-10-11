Logboat Brewing Co. took home a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival on Saturday for its Yeah Buoy IPL, a collaboration with 4 Hands Brewing Co. of St. Louis.
“There’s a lot of really wonderful beer that gets entered into those competitions, and it’s just wonderful to be a part of,” said Andrew Sharp, co-founder of Logboat Brewing Co. This was Logboat’s sixth time entering the competition.
The GABF was founded more than 35 years ago and takes place each year in Denver. This year, it took place Oct. 3 through Saturday. There is a festival and competition component to the event. For the festival, people can purchase tickets and taste a variety of different beer brands and styles. According to GABF’s website, each year it “represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served,” with 4,000 beers at the festival this year.
For the competition, a panel of judges tastes beers in specified style categories, awarding medals to the three beers that best represent a category. Sharp said there were close to 10,000 entries for the competition this year, which was the highest ever. There were just more than 300 medals awarded.
“These awards are among the most coveted in the industry and heralded by the winning brewers in their national advertising,” GABF’s website says.
Yeah Buoy earned the bronze medal in the India Pale Lager or Malt Liquor category, which had 55 entries. Yeah Buoy has been around for three years, Sharp said, and this was its first time earning a medal at the competition. Logboat has collaborated with 4 Hands before on brews.
“They’re dear friends in the industry and kind of like the big brother, since they’re a little bit older than us,” Sharp said.
He said 4 Hands has always offered a wealth of knowledge when it comes to hanging out and having beer dinners together.
This was not Logboat’s first time earning a medal at the festival. In 2017, it took home a silver for its Mamoot English Mild; in 2015, it earned a gold medal for its Bear Hair and a bronze for its Mamoot; and in 2014, it won a silver for its Mamoot Mild Ale.
Regardless of whether the breweries receive medals, the festival is valuable in other ways to those that enter.
“The judges all rate the beer, so whether you place or not, you get detailed notes back from professional judges, and that’s just good to kind of get feedback on,” Sharp said.
Each brewery is allowed five entries, and Sharp said Logboat changes up what it submits to the competition each year.
Supervising editor is Pete Bland.