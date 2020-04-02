Lucky’s Market will close Tuesday and will later reopen as a Schnucks.
Schnucks does not have a timeline for when the store will reopen, according to media representative Paul Simon, because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of Lucky’s, at 111 S. Providence Road, will result in a temporary food desert for downtown Columbia.
The reopened store will be completely rebranded and restocked to look like a Schnucks but will not have a pharmacy, according to Simon. Schnucks will be making employment offers to all 89 employees of Lucky’s.
It will return Schnucks to the shopping area on the southwest corner of Providence and Broadway. There previously was a Schnucks in the space where Office Depot now operates. It closed in 1993, with Schnucks opening its Forum Boulevard location.
St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. purchased the Lucky’s Market in Columbia for $860,000 in an auction held in U.S. bankruptcy court last week, according to previous Missourian reporting. The sale was finalized in a hearing Monday.
Lucky’s Market sold 23 stores and a distribution center for a total of about $29 million, according to previous Missourian reporting.