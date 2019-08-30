City leaders stressed the importance of continued public involvement in improving community life during a panel discussion Friday. The panel, hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, took place at the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
Radio host David Lile of KFRU moderated "Lunch with a Leader." The panel included Mayor Brian Treece, Interim City Manager John Glascock and Police Chief Geoff Jones.
Panelists discussed how the Chamber of Commerce plans to advance quality of life in Columbia during the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Education, transportation, homelessness and public safety were common themes.
Homelessness, especially among veterans, was a concern raised by an audience member.
Treece said the biggest obstacle to solving the problem is a lack of affordable homes.
"All of us working together might be catalytic for all the challenges that we're facing," Treece said.
Glascock said that finding affordable housing is complex. Considerations like working around power lines, finding willing lenders and determining appropriate locations take time.
Jones wants to continue improving connections between citizens and the Columbia Police Department.
"We really appreciate when businesses all over the city bring in the people from those parts of our community so that they can meet police officers," he said. "Any effort that is made to connect police with citizens will further our progress in the plan that I have for the community and police department."
Improving public safety helps to ensure that the people who come to Columbia stay in Columbia, Treece said.
"That allows us to focus on growing an economy where entrepreneurs can thrive, where retirees can live here longer, where students can come here and stay here because they're gonna have access to capital, mentors and technology that they could get anywhere, but they choose to stay here in Columbia and start a business here, and to me that's exciting," Treece said.
By offering opportunities to get involved with the community, the chamber hopes to keep listening to the community and enacting changes that will help Columbia for the next 20 years.
"Preserving that culture and that sense of community pride, you may not see it immediately, but I can tell you it resonates with new investment and people who want to move here and stay here longer than expected," Treece said.