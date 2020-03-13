Meriwether Café & Bike Shop is reopening its doors at 8 a.m. Saturday, emerging from its offseason.
The cafe at 700 1st St. in Rocheport closes every year for a period over the winter to revamp its menu and bring new options to its customers.
“We look for new products and consolidate new good ideas,” said Brandon Vair, who operates Meriwether with his wife, Whitney Vair. “We reflect on what we’re doing right and wrong to increase efficiencies.”
The cafe on the edge of the Katy Trail offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and has about 30 bikes that can be rented by customers.
For this comeback, Meriwether is bringing new merchandise, including shirts, mugs and other accessories with the cafe design.
It is also creating a coffee club that offers a discount on drinks for customers who buy the cafe’s new reusable mug. This initiative is one of the ways the Meriwether is looking to be more environmentally conscious.
This is also how the Vairs and their team are eliminating single-use materials. Meriwether’s menus, for example, used to be more of a standard paper. For this new season, Vair is printing his menus on a strong, recycled paper called TerraSlate, made from fibers and glass that makes them resistant and reusable.
“We are so closely related to this beautiful part of the environment,” Brandon Vair said about the Katy Trail. “This past year, for example, we had single-use plastics that were plant-based and biodegradable. For the next season, we are taking it one step further and using recyclable plastic in some of our reusable products as well.”
The options on the menu itself change every year, but Meriwether’s partnerships with local businesses remain.
As of now, Vair tries to rely on local producers whenever he can. Some of the local brands that can be found at Meriwether are Logboat beer, coffee from Fretboard and Honey Ice Cream from Giofre Apiaries.
The full new menu can be found on Meriwether’s social media accounts. It serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and starts offering lunch and dinner options after 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with the hours extending to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Wednesdays.