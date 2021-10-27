Midway Golf & Games, which hosts a par 3 golf course, go-karting, mini golf and paintball, is expanding.
The center is planning to build a multi-level driving range similar to Top Golf.
“The idea is that we can attract people that, you know, maybe normally wouldn’t just come out and hit a bucket of balls,” General Manager Cory Neisen said.
While there is no set date for opening, the company is hoping to begin construction in 2022, with construction taking six or seven months.
Midway Games & Golf opened under its current name in 2018.