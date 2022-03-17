Columbia will soon be home to Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, co-owned by NFL superstar Drew Brees.
Walk-On's specializes in game day comfort foods with a cajun twist. On its menu is a duck and andouille gumbo, shrimp poboy and "cajundillas," a chipotle tortilla filled with chicken and boudin.
The Columbia location is set to open soon, according to a Facebook post by commercial real estate agency Lindner Properties. The post did not specify a time period. The bar and grill will open at the Broadway Bluffs shopping center off of East Broadway.
The sports bar and grill franchise has over 50 restaurants spanning nine states. 20 Walk-On's locations are expected to open in 2022, according to the company's website. Branches in Joplin and Springfield, Mo. are also coming soon.