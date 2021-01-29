Pancheros Mexican Grill’s Columbia and Jefferson City locations are collaborating with Mizzou Athletics to fundraise for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Pancheros announced in a press release.
"Giving back to the community that has supported us since day one is an integral part of our business here at Pancheros, and this latest initiative strengthens these relationships even more," Adam Kaufman, local owner of Pancheros Mexican Grill Columbia locations, said in the release.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 1 through 8, the Stadium Boulevard, Trimble Road and Grindstone Parkway locations in Columbia and the Jefferson City location will donate $1 to the Food Bank every time promo code "MIZZOU" is used while ordering in the Pancheros app. Pancheros will also award customers free chips and queso with any purchase while supplies last.
"It’s exciting to partner with Pancheros and Mizzou Athletics to bring the Columbia community together for a good cause," Seth Wolfmeyer, Communications and Marketing Coordinator at the Food Bank, said in the news release. "We appreciate their efforts to make a positive contribution to our organization and are thrilled to kick things off."
The Pancheros app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.