After seven years of dreaming about it, Party Perfectly owner Samantha Boisclair was able to create her vision for her event planning and party supply store for Columbia.
Party Perfectly, a store that specializes in event planning and party favors, opened Saturday across from Logboat Brewing Co. just outside of downtown Columbia.
One day, Boisclair was sitting in Logboat searching for the location of her future business, when she spotted it just outside the window. To her, Columbia was the perfect place.
“I always call Columbia my favorite small town that thinks it’s a big city and my favorite (big) city that thinks it’s a small town,” Boisclair said. “It’s a perfect in-between, and there’s really nothing else like this in Columbia.”
Boisclair worked for years in event and party planning before starting her business. By her estimate, she helped in the planning or coordination of at least 200 weddings in Columbia, on top of other parties and events.
Colorful walls and shelves lined with themed plates, streamers, banners and other party favors surround the perimeter of the store. Tables covered in more supplies fill the room. Boisclair created the store as a place to showcase items from small, primarily women-owned businesses. She believes parties don’t need to be filled with licensed products that larger stores sell but should have a few licensed favors and other more neutral decor.
“I always say a Frozen party doesn’t have to have Elsa’s face all over it,” Boisclair said. “You can get a couple things from there that have Elsa on it, but come to me and let’s put together a whole winter wonderland.”
On top of her party supplies, her services also include event planning and party consulting. Event planning comes at different rates depending on the event, among other things, while party consulting is at a fixed rate. For $150, Party Perfectly will help pick decorations and ideas for an upcoming party. If a customer spends $75 on party supplies through the consulting, the cost for consulting is brought down to $75.
At the grand opening Saturday, people filtered through to see the new business. A table with pastries and coffee greeted customers as they walked toward the rear of the store. Boisclair said that during the grand opening, she was able to reconnect with people that she had not seen for years.
One customer at the opening, Gabrielle Love, saw the event on Facebook and said she had to go. Her first impressions of the store were overall positive.
“I love the creativity,” said Love. “Everything looks unique. There’s special party favors that you wouldn’t typically find at your average party store.”
Love said that she has recently been engaged and plans to come back in search of supplies for her engagement party.
Looking toward the future, Boisclair said she hopes she can help people with their party planning needs.
“I hope that I can be a great resource for the city of Columbia,” said Boisclair. “I just think that everything should be celebrated and celebrated in style.”