In February, local bakery Peggy Jean's Pies got an email from a casting agent asking if owners Jeanne Plumley and Rebecca Miller would be interested in appearing on a TV show.
Plumley and Miller knew nothing about the show at the time, including what it was called or even what network it would be on.
By April, though, they were on a plane to Los Angeles, ready to shoot the first season of Fox's new baking show, Crime Scene Kitchen.
The show, which premieres May 26, has the tagline, "Think like a detective. Bake like a pastry chef." Contestants have to survey a kitchen full of clues about something that was baked, then recreate it — all under the pressure of a ticking clock.
"I swear I say it like 100 times in the show, but I'm telling you, it's so much harder than it sounds," Miller said. "It was super hard."
After teasing a "super secret project" since March, Peggy Jean's Pies announced its involvement in the show Friday in a Facebook post, garnering more than 300 reactions.
From the trip to L.A. to the filming process, the whole experience was brand new for Miller. The mother-daughter duo would spend two long days at a time filming, then three days in their hotel — a cycle they continued for about five weeks. While on set, they had the quintessential TV experience, including getting their own trailer and having their hair and makeup done.
"I don't know if we really had any expectations, so every little thing was a huge surprise. You'd pull up and see your name on a trailer, and we're like, 'Oh my god, we have a trailer,'" Miller said. "We were just, I feel like, the bumpkins of the whole thing because we were astounded by anything that happened to us. We were like, 'This is amazing.'"
Despite the glamor, Miller said she and Plumley tried to stay authentic throughout the experience and convey the fun they have while running Peggy Jean's.
"I feel like we made a very conscious effort to be ourselves, so whatever shows up on television, I feel like people who really know us will be like, 'Well, it sounds and looks about like every time I go into their shop,'" Miller said. "We just had a lot of fun."
Miller said the experience was "eye-opening" in allowing her to try something entirely new. She also got to meet new people from across the country, whether it was the other teams, host Joel McHale, or judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp.
"It was really good for our perspective on what we do," she said. "I think we both came back really energized and more creative and with this reminder there are so many other things going on in the world."
None of it would have been possible, she said, without the help of her staff and family. Miller's husband, Jason, ran the shop while she and Plumley were gone, and her daughter, Ellery, took charge of its social media.
"We get the glory of being on TV, but it should also be noted that it took a lot of effort from a lot of people having to be out of their routine to carve that opportunity out for the two of us to be able to go," Miller said.
From now until May 26, it's a waiting game for Miller and Plumley. They can't share any spoilers, but Miller said what happens on the show doesn't matter as much as the opportunity.
"Whatever comes of who wins, who loses, all that, to have that exposure and personally that sort of experience," Miller said, "you could never ask for anything better than that."