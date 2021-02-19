The Blue Note is scheduled to reopen next week, with its first show since November taking place Friday.
Its return show will be MK Ultra, with Ben Miller and Pat Kay, and will begin at 8 p.m.
The downtown Columbia music venue originally closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in March. After a brief reopening in October, it closed again mid-November.
With its newest opening, it has a list of shows scheduled for late February and early March, as well as throughout the summer.
The Blue Note will be operating at limited capacity and has created rules for attendees pertaining to COVID-19, which can be found on its website.
Some rules include reserved seating, asking attendees their name for contact tracing purposes and encouraging people to wear masks when they aren’t seated.