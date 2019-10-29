Raising Cane’s could be coming to Columbia.
The restaurant, famous for its chicken tenders and special Cane’s sauce, would be located southwest of the intersection of Providence and Locust streets near Lucky’s Market if plans are approved by the city. Developers must first present their case to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Columbia City Council to build a drive-thru, which requires a conditional use permit under city code.
Robert Hollis, attorney for Raising Cane’s, will make the case for the drive-thru Dec. 5.
During an informational meeting Tuesday at Columbia city hall, Hollis said the only challenges he foresees with obtaining the conditional use permit will be in the public hearing before the council.
“It’s a public hearing process, so you never know when someone might have some sort of objection, whether it’s reasonable or unreasonable,” Hollis said.
The initial public hearing will take place at the Jan. 6 council meeting.
Despite the uncertainty, Hollis said the project has yet to receive any pushback.
In 2014, there were plans for a McDonald’s on the same property, but the plans fell through presumably because of business decisions, Hollis said. It’s one of the reasons he thinks Raising Cane’s will be a good use of the land.
“The only interest in these outparcels over the last decade has been this sort of business,” Hollis said.
Because of its proximity to the MU campus, the site is intended to be pedestrian-friendly, said Debbie Stosz, civil engineer for Raising Cane’s Debbie.
The design plans include benches, ample outdoor seating, a bike rack and bike repair station.
Stosz said its very important the restaurant obtains the permit because “in most cases, 50%-60% of ... business (at Cane’s) is through drive-thru.”
The property neighbors two other drive-thru businesses, Taco Bell and Hardee’s, but Senior City Planner and Case Manager Rachel Bacon said the permit process is much different now then when those restaurants were built.
Bacon also said it’s likely the restaurant will need additional approval from the Board of Adjustment for design features other than the drive-thru.
If Raising Cane’s receives approval from the city, Stosz said it hopes to begin construction in March or April.
