Columbia's first Raising Cane's remains shuttered after the restaurant skipped past its original Oct. 27 opening date.
The actual opening of the chicken restaurant at 203 S. Providence Road is still uncertain, but it is expected to be this fall. It will be the 19th Raising Cane's in Missouri.
The restaurant was founded in 1996 by Todd Graves in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since then, the chain has 570 locations in 31 states
Cane's menu depends on variations of chicken-finger meals, with fries, coleslaw and Texas toast as meal additions. The chicken fingers are breaded, fried and served with a trademarked sauce.
In June, Raising Cane's posted an announcement it wanted to hire more than 80 "Chickenthusiasts" for multiple positions at the Columbia restaurant.
In 2019, the company's request to build south of the EatWell parking lot was initially rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission before it was approved in January 2020 by the Columbia City Council.