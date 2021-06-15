Raising Cane's is looking to hire more than 80 "Chickenthusiasts" for multiple positions at the Columbia restaurant, which is set to open in October, according to a Tuesday news release.
The positions will range from management level to hourly crew. The restaurant, which will be at 203 S. Providence Road, is set to be the first Cane's in Columbia and the 19th in Missouri.
"As one of Missouri's fastest growing cities, Columbia is a bustling community with three colleges, a thriving downtown and beautiful parks with the MKT trail circulating throughout," restaurant leader Jarrett Smith said in the news release. "We couldn't be more excited to join CoMo's impressive lineup of dining choices."