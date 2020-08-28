Opening a spa is a dream that goes back to Megan Waigandt’s childhood, when she often found herself drawing Grecian pools and spa-type places.
“Personally, I strive for ways to calm down and pamper myself, so it's always been a dream of mine to open a spa,” she said.
Now, she is doing just that with her new business, RENEW Wellness Studio, which opened in late June at 911 E. Broadway, the former location of Calhoun’s, which closed last August. She is a co-owner of the business along with her parents, Marti and Alex Waigandt.
Megan Waigandt originally wanted to just include infrared saunas in her spa, but “the dream morphed,” she said. RENEW Wellness Studio will be a full-service salon and spa that also offers blowouts and massages. Megan Waigandt hopes to incorporate IV drip therapy eventually.
The evolution of the idea to incorporate many different services is how Megan Waigandt came up with the name “RENEW Wellness Studio.”
“It’s not just an infrared sauna, it’s a general thing,” she said. “Every single thing that we offer is something that helps you feel like you've been refreshed and renewed.”
Megan Waigandt views one of the most exciting aspects of the business as the infrared saunas.
“The sauna isn’t just relaxing,” she said. “It's scientifically-backed, it's doctor-recommended. It removes your toxins. So if you are going through a cleanse or even if you're hungover, you can sit in the sauna.”
The wellness studio aims to provide services to all demographics and all ages, Megan Waigandt said. She is planning to host puppy yoga parties, “The Bachelor” watch parties and princess parties for kids.
While preparing to open in the midst of a pandemic, Megan Waigandt ran into some COVID-19-related obstacles. One issue was businesses being closed, including The Missouri Board of Cosmetology. This created licensing delays and made hiring more difficult, Megan Waigandt said.
“Everybody's taking their safety really seriously, and I totally understand that,” she said. “So I've had to find unique ways to get around and continue moving on with the business.”
The support of the businesses Megan Waigandt is working with has helped her through the opening process, she said. Megan Waigandt is a Columbia-native and is passionate about supporting small businesses. She plans to collaborate with other local businesses, including Leather & Acorn, Monogram Eye Candy and Brickwood Boutique.
Brickwood Boutique owner Christen Edmonds said she thinks being next door to Renew is advantageous to both businesses, since they have similar target markets. The two businesses plan to cross-promote each other and possibly host after-hours events together.
“I think she’s doing some unique things in downtown Columbia that other salons aren’t doing, like the sauna and more holistic-type approaches,” Edmonds said.
Since University of Missouri students are back in town, Megan Waigandt has created a "RENEW loves MIZZOU" campaign. All services and products are 15% off for students and faculty, and the promotion will last indefinitely.
Megan Waigandt plans to have a staggered grand opening as well, but she hasn't pinpointed a time frame for it yet due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, she said..
Though it may not seem like an ideal time to open a business in the wake of the effects of the pandemic on the economy, Megan Waigandt said she thinks that Renew’s services may be needed now more than ever.
“I think that generally, when it sounds like the economy is down, the one thing that I like to put my efforts towards are the way I look, the way I feel,” she said. “So I want people who need their hair done to come in looking one way and leave feeling and looking great.”