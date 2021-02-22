Restaurant Week, hosted annually by The District of downtown Columbia, will look slightly different this year because of COVID-19.
In order to keep customers safe, the district is allowing the option to participate in Restaurant Week through deliveries and curbside pickups along with the usual dine-ins. The weeklong event runs Monday through Sunday.
Typically, during Restaurant Week, customers are given a passport they can fill out as they visit different Columbia restaurants. This year, participants must download and print a bingo card and fill it in by collecting passwords from participating businesses. Each completed box is an entry to be one of 10 people to win $100 worth of gift cards.
Once completed, participants can send their bingo cards to info@discoverthedistrict.com.
This change was made with the hope that many people will still be able to stay involved and support local businesses while remaining safe.
“Our businesses desperately need your patronage,” Nickie Davis, The District’s executive director, told KOMU. “We are very excited to continue to do Restaurant Week and hopefully get people to buy some food, try new places and discover new favorites.”
Participating business owners, including Matthew Jenne of Addison’s, are also looking forward to the support.
“(COVID-19) definitely has impacted our bottom line operations to some degree,” Jenne said. “But we have such a great community that our customers definitely stepped up and got more to-go orders a little more often to make sure we’re gonna get through this.”
All participating restaurants include:
Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse
Glenn’s Café
Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar.
Shortwave
Sycamore
Tellers
The Roof
Tropical Liqueurs
For more information on this year’s Restaurant Week, visit discoverthedistrict.com.