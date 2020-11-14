There’s a new burger joint coming to town.
The Wahlburgers in the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee location will open in mid-December, said Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s director of strategic communications, in an email.
Hy-Vee announced its partnership with the Wahlburgers restaurant chain and its intention to open a restaurant in Columbia in 2017, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Wahlburgers was founded by the Wahlberg family nine years ago, according to a recent tweet from the restaurant. Its website shows that it has locations in 20 states in the U.S. along with locations in Canada and Germany. Its only location in Missouri that is currently open is in Lee’s Summit, according to the website.
The menu at the Columbia location will include the Our Burger (Paul’s choice), the BBQ Bacon Burger (Donnie’s choice) and the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger (Mark’s choice), Buzynski said. The “choice” part of the burger names refers to the three Wahlberg brothers who founded the chain.
The Thanksgiving Turkey Burger consists of a fresh ground seasoned turkey burger with stuffing, mayo, housemade orange-cranberry sauce and roasted butternut squash, according to Wahlburgers’ website.
In addition to these burgers, “guests will also enjoy many made-from-scratch selections all carefully designed by Chef Paul Wahlberg,” Buzynski said.
Menu items sold at other Wahlburgers locations include burgers, sandwiches, salads, shakes and floats. Hy-Vee locations in Columbia already serve select Wahlburgers menu items at the Market Grille restaurants inside the stores.
Wahlburgers has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by launching its “Whatever You Need” campaign in April to support first responders and health care workers, Buzynski said.
“The program kicked off in our backyard of Boston where over 1,500 freshly made meals were delivered, with thousands more to be served to those most impacted by the pandemic in 20 different markets from coast-to-coast,” Wahlburgers’ website says.
The website encourages those who have a Wahlburgers in their area to submit a food donation request if they know a health care worker, first responder or family in need because of the pandemic.