Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.