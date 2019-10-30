At FearFest Haunted House this year, thrill-seekers can expect to see four different attractions at one location, have the option to customize their scare level and be able to purchase a speed pass to cut the line.
By purchasing a ticket, customers have access to four attractions, which are walked through in this order: Hawthorne State Asylum, Mortuary, Terror in the Woods and Necropolis.
At the Hawthorne State Asylum, owner Bill Schnell said customers can expect crazy creatures. The Mortuary starts in the original old farmhouse on the property, he said, and it’s more gothic-themed. Terror in the Woods is a trail through a forest infested by evil clowns, and Necropolis is themed as a military base overrun by zombies.
Necropolis was not always part of FearFest. Owner Bill Schnell founded Necropolis in 2005, and four years ago he purchased FearFest and ended up consolidating the two haunted houses.
"I’m always interested in more. More scary, more haunted house, more fun for everybody," Schnell said.
Necropolis used to be all indoors in an old factory and had a modern, industry type feel, Schnell said. He said Necropolis is in the process of reestablishing its location in a country setting.
"FearFest, while it’s only five minutes from the mall, once you get out here, it feels like you’re out in the middle of nowhere," Schnell said. "There’s a mix of indoors and outdoors. Just more of a traditional feel as far as the theming that’s involved and the attractions that are out here."
The park has made several additional changes in recent years. General admission is $30, which is $5 less than last year. Starting last season, customers are given the option of upgrading or downgrading their scare level for $5.
People who purchase these options receive different-colored glow necklaces that they wear as indicators.
"The basic concept is that you have some way to signify to the staff, to the actors, whether a person wants a more intense or a less intense experience," Schnell said.
According to FearFest’s website, the Extra Scare Level is for those who "want the most intense experience possible" and is "definitely not recommended for wimps." People who choose this scare level will come into contact with the actors.
"What’s also nice about the scare up, the extra scare, is if at any point it does get too intense or they don’t like what’s happening, they just take the glow necklace off and then the actors stop, since they’re not in that category anymore," Schnell said.
While Schnell said the scare up is the way more popular option, the low scare level is popular among kids. According to the website, this option promises "minimal scares," although automated startle effects will still be in place.
"The actors know just to not get so up-close and just do a quick scare, you know, not be too intense to that person," Schnell said.
Something new the park is doing this year is offering a VIP speed pass for $20, which will allow buyers to go right to the door with no wait time at all.
Location: 6399 U.S. 40, Columbia.
Hours: Open 8-11 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
Dead Factory Haunted House
People who are willing to travel a bit for more scares can check out the Dead Factory Haunted House in Mexico, Missouri, which has been around for five years. According to its website, customers will "walk through the mind of Dr. Phil O’Brian (aka Dr. Phobia) and experience the fears he has extracted from his subjects brains."
"We’re a little different in that we have a lot of actors inside, and they do a really good job," owner Brian Foreman said. "We really focus on our actors and our scares the most."
Dead Factory is all indoor and is a 25-minute experience. Foreman said around 25% of the haunted house is medical-themed, while the rest of it is an alternate reality with different phobias that change each year to keep things fresh for customers.
"We’re always changing things and making it bigger, better and scarier every year," Foreman said. "More fears and phobias to scare you and hopefully make you want to come back for more."
Dead Factory has made other changes this year, including adding a second queue line and remaining open after Halloween. Its last day open will be Nov. 2, and it will be hosting a family-friendly event on Nov. 1 with a live DJ, food vendors and face painting, Foreman said. The haunted house will also open early for people to walk through with no monsters inside, meaning there will be no actors. This no-monster time will happen 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will cost $10.
This haunted house also offers a lower scare level option for $5, which it calls "Monster Shields." Foreman said these shields are glow necklaces that people wear inside the haunted house to "make the scares less scary."
"Some kids put it on and they feel braver, because they put it on and it helps them psychologically," Foreman said.
The actors shy away from people who purchase this option, Foreman said, or may even say something funny.
Its general admission price is $20.
Location: 2100 E. Liberty St., Mexico, Missouri.
Hours: Open 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Friday and 7-11 p.m. Saturday.
Shattered Screams Haunt
Shattered Screams Haunt, located in Jefferson City Capital Mall, offers "dank endless hallways and unhallowed grounds," along with "demented creatures" and spirits, according to its website. It also features harsh language, gore, violence, strobe lights and loud noises, and it’s rated PG-13.
"You go through every portion, from cemetery to medical wing to mortuary to an old abandoned house," owner Raymond Latocki said. "So we kind of hit all the different genres of a haunted house."
This is the haunted house’s first year in Jefferson City, but Latocki is not new to the business. Shattered Screams is owned by the family-run business Haunting Productions LLC, which Latocki is also the owner of, and he said the company has been producing haunted attractions in Oregon for 18 years.
The company originally planned on turning the old shoe factory in Jefferson City into a fun factory, which was approved by the Columbia City Council in January. However, it ended up selling the property in early September and jumped at the opportunity to open a haunted house in the mall.
Shattered Screams is located in the old appliance section in Sears, Latocki said, in a 10,000-square-foot space.
"We maximized as much as we could per square foot," Latocki said.
The haunted house has animatronics of various sizes, including up to 30-feet-tall, and live actors, Latocki said. General admission is $23.
Location: 3600 Country Club Drive, Suite 2004, Jefferson City.
Hours: Open 7-10 p.m. Thursday and 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.