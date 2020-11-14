Shortwave Coffee will open a new location at 29 S. Ninth St., the space that was previously occupied by Kaldi’s Coffee.
Owner Munir Mohammad said he hopes to open the new shop “as soon as possible,” which will likely be in a few weeks.
Shortwave currently has a location at 915 Alley A. The two locations will serve different purposes.
"The big difference is the Shortwave at Ninth and Cherry will feature coffee, and it will be coffee-focused, but then it’ll also have the food and baked items as well," Mohammad said. "And then the Alley A location will stay similar and will be the roastery. So Ninth and Cherry is the bakery and cafe and then Alley A is the roastery."
While Shortwave currently has a limited selection of food items, the new shop will have an expanded menu featuring "a lot of baked goods" and a robust cafe menu with healthy, made-from-scratch items, Mohammad said.
Opening the second location was not an easy decision due to COVID-19’s impact on the local business environment, but it made sense, Mohammad said. Shortwave’s products and customers have made the expansion possible.
"First and foremost, we have a great product, but we also have great customers. And so that’s usually a winning combination. We have amazing coffee and our customers appreciate that and the effort that we put into it," he said.