Silverball plans to open an event space at 132 S. Ninth St., the former location of Fuzzy's Taco Shop, in January.
The new location will not be an extension of Silverball's current arcade bar experience, owner Nic Parks said. Instead, it will be a "uniquely themed space" with indoor and outdoor seating.
Parks was originally planning on opening the new location in September, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process. Though Parks said it is a challenging time to commit to a project like this, space downtown can be hard to come by.
"The new space on the corner will allow more outdoor seating for an indoor/outdoor vibe," he said. "We couldn't pass it up."
A large section of the windows in one of the corners of the space will be removed and replaced with roll-up windows to create an outdoor feel, he said. Silverball took possession of the spot this month, and Parks is currently working on renovations.
The venue will be open Friday and Saturday nights to the public, Parks said, and on the remaining days of the week it will be available for private events.