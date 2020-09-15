Coffee will be served once again at 1412 Forum Blvd.
The Grind Coffee House announced on its social media accounts Wednesday that it is opening a new location at that spot, which was formerly occupied by Dunn Brothers Coffee.
The drive-thru part of the new location will hopefully open within the next couple of weeks, owner Aucky El-Tayash said.
“That way, we can still work on the inside while the drive-thru is open and then hopefully get the whole thing open within a month or so,” he said.
This will be The Grind’s fourth location. It opened its south-side location on John Garry Drive in 2016, followed by its north-side spot on Range Line Street within a couple of years, El-Tayash said. It also has a location in Wilson’s Fitness on Forum Boulevard, which El-Tayash described as “The Grind shake bar” that’s “catered towards the fitness center.”
The new location will be a combination of the north and south locations. The south location is bigger, has a patio with electrical outlets and is open late for students to stay and study, El-Tayash said. The north location is smaller, closes earlier and has a drive-thru.
“This one is going to kind of be a hybrid,” he said. “It’s going to be bigger than north but not as big as south but will still have plenty of room and also has a drive-thru.”
Because of the effects of COVID-19 on the community in recent months, he said he thinks the drive-thru is an especially important option to have. He added that the company has been “really blessed” to be able to continue staying open and surviving these difficult times. He said he views this new location as an opportunity to grow.
“We feel blessed that we have a lot of local supporters,” El-Tayash said. “We’re a local business — I’m born and raised here in Columbia. It’s really touching that people really do support local here in Columbia. And even though some places haven’t made it, I think a lot of places have because of that. And we’re one of the lucky ones.”