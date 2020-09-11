Billiards on Broadway's pop-up Burger Tent made its first appearance Thursday evening at Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina.
The tent will be set up from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Cooper's Landing. It will also be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Logboat Brewing Co., owner Molly Wagner said in an email.
Customers can only purchase food at the tent when it is at these locations, Wagner said. The tent "may expand locations as the opportunities arise," she added. When the tent pops up at places that do not offer drinks, canned Coke products and bottled water also will be sold.
Billiards will "be keeping it simple" by offering its Famous Billiards Burger, Black Bean Burger and House Made Chips at the tent, she said. Eventually, more menu options may be added.
For several years, Wagner has had the idea of selling Billiards' products in a different format, she said, and she calls the tent "the pandemic pivot."
"As the reality of what fall 2020 was going to look like sank in, we knew now was the time to try something to keep the sales moving. So, we decided to take the product to where the people are," she said.
Initially, the business had the idea to open a burger truck, Wagner said. These plans changed after realizing it would take less time and initial investment to get a tent up and running.