Three Coffee Story has officially taken the spot of the kombucha bar DrinKraft, which closed last year.
Located at 300 N. Tenth St., the new coffee shop has been on a “soft opening” schedule since Jan. 23. During this period, it is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the upper floor of the building, which includes a patio, is still not accessible to customers.
While Three Story is waiting on some decorations for the shop, manager Nick McKague and owner Tony Anderson said customers can expect extended hours by early March, when the plan is to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Three Story still doesn’t have a set date for a grand opening, but the upper floor and patio should be open for customers before March.
McKague lives in Columbia, but Anderson brought the brand from Jefferson City. There, Three Story has a roastery and two storefronts, serving the house’s own coffee.
The brand differentiates itself from other coffee shops in Jefferson City and now in Columbia by highlighting its relationship with its coffee producers. The owner visits farmers and producers who supply the beans to Three Story Coffee one by one.
According to Anderson, that’s where the name of the shop comes from.
“There’s our story, the story of our customers and the story of the coffee farmers,” Anderson said. “Coffee has more value once you know the story behind it.”