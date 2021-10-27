Toasty Goat Coffee Co. is a sibling-owned business specializing in direct-trade, single-origin, fresh roasted coffee. The owners consist of a brother/sister duo, Rachel Bryan and Nate Prevette, and their respective partners, Josiah Bryan and Danelle Prevette.
Like its origins, the shop, located at 515 South Scott Blvd., places pride on relationships, even going as far as to have a designated kid’s section of the store.
“There weren’t really any shops in town where you could bring kids and feel like that was welcomed,” said co-owner Josiah Bryan. “We really wanted to have a space where people could meet and bring the whole family and not just come and spend all day working in silence.”
Toasty Goat offers international roasts with syrups produced in house, with an emphasis on fair trade and ethics.
“We’re trying to source farm-level beans where we know that the farmers are getting taken care of and being paid a premium,” Bryan said. “We want to provide as much information about the beans and help people understand that coffee as a crop is an agricultural product, and not just a commodity.”