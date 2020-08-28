Veterans United Home Loans, headquartered in Columbia, recently received the distinction of best employer in Missouri, according to a list published by Forbes magazine.
Forbes, in partnership with market research company Statista, surveyed 80,000 American workers, each of whom were employed by companies with 500 or more employees. After compiling results, Veterans United ranked first out of 90 companies operating in Missouri.
“We are humbled Forbes recognized us as the best employer in Missouri,” Nate Long, CEO of Veterans United, said in a news release.
Veterans United is a mortgage lender with a primary focus in Veterans Affairs loans. According to the release, it is the nation's largest VA lender.
Chris Cline, senior media relations specialist at Veterans United, said in the news release the company originated almost four times as many VA purchase loans as the next largest lender in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.
“It is an honor to work alongside so many great people who are dedicated to enhance the lives of veterans and service members every day through helping them secure homeownership," Long said in the release.
Veterans United, founded in 2002, employs approximately 3,700 people across the country. Cline said that number includes over 1,000 new hires since the start of 2020, with hundreds of positions still available.
In an effort to fill those positions, Veterans United will be holding a virtual career showcase at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The company is looking to fill positions throughout the company, not just in Columbia. Potential applicants can register for the event online.