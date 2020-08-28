Waves Cider Co., which opened to the public July 30, will put cider in cans for the first time Friday.
The cans will be available Friday at Waves, which is located at 604 Nebraska Ave. They will also be available at Logboat Brew Thru on Saturday and at local grocery stores "as early as the end of next week," co-founder Judson Ball said.
These beautiful drinking vessels get filled on Friday and we couldn’t be more excited 😍🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/koC9yLFG0H— wavescider (@wavescider) August 25, 2020
Waves Cider Co. is an addition to Columbia's Logboat Brewing Co. that focuses on ciders and provides a more modern and open space for customers, Ball said.
The two ciders that will be available in stores are dry and semi-dry. The dry cider is fermented with champagne yeast and has no sugar added, while the semi-dry cider is fermented with white wine yeast and has 3 to 4 grams of sugar per serving, Ball said.
He described the semi-dry as "very approachable for new cider drinkers."
While the co-founders always planned on launching a canning line eventually, it came a little early because of COVID-19-related effects on business. They initially wanted to give people time to get used to seeing the cider on tap and in local restaurants, Ball said.
"Then COVID came and kind of killed a lot of keg sales with restaurants being shut down for almost two or three months," he said. "We knew that we were going to have to have product in grocery stores and on shelves because we would have far too much cider to put in drafts."
The cider will be sold only in mid-Missouri for the first year or so until Waves gains a better understanding of the demand for it, Ball said.
"You can probably bet on all your local grocery stores, craft beer shops and wine shops" carrying the cider, he said, or any place that you might go to buy Logboat's products.
Waves Cider Co.'s tasting room is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. The space is also open for private events.
Thirsty? Check out our tasting room hours for this weekend:Thursday 4pm-9pmFriday 4pm-9pmSaturday 2pm-9pm pic.twitter.com/Ek2y0LDMJA— wavescider (@wavescider) August 27, 2020