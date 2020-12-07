Wilson’s Fitness downtown location will close Dec. 15 because of a drop in business from the pandemic.
A combination of student members leaving the area and other COVID-19-related disruptions caused the closure.
Wilson’s, which started operating in Columbia in 1982, according to its Facebook page, has a location on Forum Boulevard and one on Range Line Street.
Officials at Wilson’s could not be reached for comment.
Wilson’s In the District has been open in downtown Columbia for over 10 years. Members or those with questions can email Wilson’s fitness atktanzey@wilsonsfitness.com or call 777-6700.
In other business news, Coley’s has created a new virtual restaurant brand in response to the pandemic.
The virtual restaurant, called Brassy Bird, was inspired by the concepts of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurant brands that have taken off in big cities, owner Brian Coley said. It will specialize in chicken sandwiches and salads, which will be available only for delivery.
The addition of the new brand will not change how Coley’s operates and it will use the same kitchen.
“The ghost kitchen is a concept with multiple brands working out of the same kitchen with no storefront or dining room,” Coley said. “I wouldn’t really call our kitchen a ghost kitchen because we have a dining room and we’re selling Coley’s cuisine out of the same kitchen. So we’re calling it a virtual restaurant.”
The virtual brand is currently in the “software integration process” with third-party delivery services, Coley said. He advises customers to follow Coley’s on social media to stay updated about opening day.
Brassy Bird’s menu has nine different chicken sandwich options. One is the West Coast sandwich, which is stacked with avocado, spicy mayo, sprouts and cucumber. Another is the Hot Chicken sandwich, which has hot sauce, handcrafted ranch, pickles and creamy garlic slaw.
The driving force behind the operation is focusing on one niche, Coley said. He decided to focus on chicken because of limited kitchen space and to keep ingredients as fresh as possible. Online ordering is another factor that he considered.
“With the variety of options for delivery these days, customers are not limited to one menu,” Coley said. “You’re not having to appeal to a wider audience — a table of four with four completely different tastes or preferences.”
Many small businesses have had to pivot and use third-party delivery services, Coley said. To support local restaurants, it’s important to order delivery through restaurant websites because there are lower fees this way, he said.
Coley already has another virtual brand in the pipeline. Its launch will depend on how Columbia responds to Brassy Bird. Coley said he is optimistic.
“We’re really excited just to get Brassy Bird going, start selling those sandwiches, figure out what little changes we may need to make before we can unveil another menu and another concept,” Coley said.