 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

With Corn Belt inching north, Missouri farm diversification gains momentum

With Corn Belt inching north, Missouri farm diversification gains momentum

CONCORDIA — Corn and soybeans once covered Josh Payne’s farm as far as the eye could see. Tidy rows of green and brown marched across his 600 acres from spring to fall, kept in line by tillage and herbicide.

Although Payne’s operation in the community of Concordia about 70 miles west of Columbia was the picture of modern agriculture, he could not shake a general dissatisfaction.

Josh Payne connects a concrete anchor to a water pipe near his pond

Josh Payne connects a concrete anchor to a water pipe near his pond on July 20 in Concordia. Payne had been working on a new water system on his property for about a week amid a regional drought.
A chestnut tree begins to fruit a chestnut on Josh Payne’s farm

A chestnut tree begins to fruit a chestnut on Josh Payne’s farm on July 20 in Concordia. Payne has planted 30 acres of chestnuts, which can yield $6,000 an acre when mature.
A conventional cornfield sits behind Josh Payne’s diversified forage land

A conventional cornfield sits behind Josh Payne’s diversified forage land on July 20 in Concordia. Payne’s own farm had these uniform cornfields 12 years ago before he began working in regenerative practices.
Jordan Welch maneuvers sheep fencing

Jordan Welch maneuvers sheep fencing on July 20 in Concordia. Welch is Josh Payne’s sister, and she quit her teaching job this year to work full-time on the family farm.
A flock of hair sheep graze on summer grasses and forage

A flock of hair sheep graze on summer grasses and forage on July 20 in Concordia. Josh Payne has more than 800 sheep and ewes on his farm this summer, and he also sells grass-finished beef.
Trays of barley fodder are grown under ultraviolet light

Trays of barley fodder are grown under ultraviolet light in Josh Payne’s house on July 20 in Concordia. Payne feeds his cattle four trays of barley fodder each day to encourage better marbling in the finished beef.
Jordan Welch watches her son Jaxon playing on the harvester

Jordan Welch watches her son Jaxon playing on the harvester on July 20 in Concordia. The family has kept its old row cropping equipment on-site and has repurposed some of it for activities like mowing.
Jordan Welch embraces her son Jentry outside the equipment shed

Jordan Welch embraces her son Jentry outside the equipment shed on July 20 in Concordia. Jentry and his brother Jaxon are the great-grandsons of Charlie Payne, who still resides on the farm.
Jordan Welch talks to her grandfather Charlie Payne

Jordan Welch talks to her grandfather Charlie Payne on July 20 in Concordia. Charlie Payne purchased the Payne family’s land more than 60 years ago, and he still helps out in an advisory capacity on the farm.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying environmental and business journalism. Reach me at aagrqp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you