Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students

¿Dónde está mi gente?

KBIA's special series ¿Dónde está mi gente? (Where are my people?) features Engagement Producer and reporter Kassidy Arena as she investigates where Hispanic and Latino people are throughout mid-Missouri and why the state has one of the lowest percentages of Hispanic and Latino people in the Midwest. ¿Dónde está mi gente? documents her journey in a six-part, narrative that highlights successes and gaps in demographics, business, community outreach, higher education and identity.

Listen the series all week on KBIA 91.3 FM during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Read all of the installments in the series online.