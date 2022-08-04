Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students

None of the students at any of the University of Missouri campuses can major in Latino studies. And neither can any students from some of the other more populous public universities in the state.
One woman is trying to change that.
Deborah Cohen, a history professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, has helped lead the charge to create a system-wide Latinx studies minor, along with a few others. Right now, the minor is only available at the St. Louis campus was recently approved at MU. It was approved in May 2022.
“Now the goal is to institute a system-wide minor, hopefully major, down the road that students wherever could take,” she said.
The minor has been available at MU for about three years.
And it’s really about time Missouri’s top universities enter the 21st century, according to Cohen. Many schools across the country offer Latinx studies, or a similarly named program, as both a major and minor. States such as California, Florida and Nebraska have programs.
“There has been a lot of work done on the erasure of certain communities, especially communities of color,” Cohen said. “And Latinx people ... have been seen as laborers but not as either citizens or potential future citizens. And that is the problem. By finally doing this, I think a public acknowledgement of the presence of these of communities that are here as citizens, not just as laborers, but as citizens or future citizens. And that is a very different way of understanding both the U.S. and way of understanding these communities.”
Cohen teaches Introduction to Latinx Studies, and she said the class is full every time it’s offered. She estimates about 90% of the students in the class don’t have any Hispanic heritage. And that’s a good sign for increasing biculturalism in the state.
“Part of one of the learning objectives is for students to recognize the assumptions they have about how the world works and how this is culturally based,” she said.
This teaches students to question those assumptions, she said.
And according to past student Megan Granger, these classes do just that. One of her majors was in international studies with an emphasis on Latin America at MU about 10 years ago — before Latino studies was offered as its own minor program. Now she lives in Minnesota where she said she still applies biculturalism to her perspectives and in how she raises her son.
Granger said taking these classes as someone who is non-Latino is “hugely valuable. ... If we look at the world differently, we’re gonna come to a better solution if we can look at it at all angles.”
Although, she did say she wished the classes were more focused, as she felt like some didn’t connect to what she had intended to study.
Cohen agreed with Granger’s assessment, linking it to Missouri’s Legislature: “This (Latinos) is a growing community. If they want to be able to do certain things, understanding about these communities is a good thing.”
Missouri remains a tough state for Latino studies, and it also remains a place where there aren’t too many Latino students. In fact, Latinos only make up a little less than 5% of the state population. In line with that, about 5% of MU’s makeup is Hispanic or Latino.
Lena Rodriguez serves as the Senior Vice President for policy and government relations for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). It advocates on behalf of 559 federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). None of them are in Missouri.
“We see that the demographics are changing right in the country. And in terms of how are we going to prepare that next generation — the workforce of our future — these are institutions that are enrolling more and more Latino or Hispanic students,” Rodriguez said.
There are four emerging HSIs in the state, all of which are smaller private or religious schools: Urshan College, Avila University, Conception Seminary College and Park University. Missouri is among 21 other states without HSIs, which means the state is missing out on the extra federal funding they provide.
Although no higher education institutions have quite met the 25% threshold for enrollment of Latino students, Rodriguez said there’s a reason to keep working toward attracting diverse students.
UMSL’s Deborah Cohen said what could help with that is more state funding. As of now, Cohen said the University of Missouri administration is seeking a higher interest from students before looking into a system-wide minor and major. But the concept could lead to a chicken-or-the-egg-first debate.
“If you had vibrant programs, maybe you would attract more students to a lot of things,” Cohen said. “So, it seems to me that they work in tandem both the development of the programs and the interest.”
As far as outreach, Rodriguez said in the past six months, HACU has reached out to more than 25,000 institutions, including emerging HSIs, to keep them informed on financial opportunities, grant deadlines and how to increase enrollment numbers.