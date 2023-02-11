 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club hosts annual Valentine's Ball

Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club hosts annual Valentine's Ball

Mizzou's Ballroom Dance Club put on the second annual Valentine's Ball on Saturday. The public and club members came together to support the competition team.

The team put together a showcase consisting of four dances in various styles that occurred throughout the night. Snacks, conversation, and lots of dancing were enjoyed.

Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov focus on each other on

Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov focus on each other on Saturday MU's at Memorial Union. Loginova is a professor of economics at the University of Missouri.
Larisa Rudelson, left, and Bin Wu hold each other

Larisa Rudelson, left, and Bin Wu hold each other on Saturday at MU's Memorial Union. Rudelson has been dancing for 18 years. “This is my way of expressing myself,” Rudelson said. “It’s almost like my therapy. I can work my emotions out just with dance.”
Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov hold an open position

Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov hold an open position on Saturday at MU's Memorial Union. The Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club classes are open to the public for anyone to join.
Lily Porter, left, and Molly Allen Thomas practice their dance

Lily Porter, left, and Molly Allen Thomas practice their dance on Saturday at MU's  Memorial Union. “I went to competition last semester and I’m looking forward to growing,” Allen Thomas said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you