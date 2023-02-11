Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club hosts annual Valentine's Ball

Mizzou's Ballroom Dance Club put on the second annual Valentine's Ball on Saturday. The public and club members came together to support the competition team.
The team put together a showcase consisting of four dances in various styles that occurred throughout the night. Snacks, conversation, and lots of dancing were enjoyed.
"A lot of the people who came are a part of the competition and it's just a way to bring people together socially," President Kira Bennett said.
Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov focus on each other on Saturday MU's at Memorial Union. Loginova is a professor of economics at the University of Missouri.
Lauren Spakowski/Missourian
Larisa Rudelson, left, and Bin Wu hold each other on Saturday at MU's Memorial Union. Rudelson has been dancing for 18 years. “This is my way of expressing myself,” Rudelson said. “It’s almost like my therapy. I can work my emotions out just with dance.”
Lauren Spakowski/Missourian
Oksana Loginova, left, and Stas Kolenikov hold an open position on Saturday at MU's Memorial Union. The Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club classes are open to the public for anyone to join.
Lauren Spakowski/Missourian
Lily Porter, left, and Molly Allen Thomas practice their dance on Saturday at MU's Memorial Union. “I went to competition last semester and I’m looking forward to growing,” Allen Thomas said.
Lauren Spakowski/Missourian