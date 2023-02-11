Mizzou Ballroom Dance Club hosts their annual Valentine's Ball

Larisa Rudelson, left, and Bin Wu hold each other on Saturday at Memorial Union in Columbia. Rudelson has been dancing for 18 years. “This is my way of expressing myself,” Rudelson said. “It’s almost like my therapy. I can work my emotions out just with dance.”
The second annual Valentine's Ball was put on by Mizzou's Ballroom Dance Club on Saturday. Members of the public and the club came together to support the competition team. The team put together a showcase consisting of four dances in various styles that occurred throughout the night. Snacks, conversation, and lots of dancing was enjoyed. "A lot of the people who came are a part of competition and it's just a way to bring people together socially," President Kira Bennett said.