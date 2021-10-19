Mizzou eSports video game star always searching for that 'Hail Mary' play

Logan "Prodigium" Alcaraz is one of the highest-ranked competitors on MU's campus, but he does not play on Faurot Field, or even Stankowski Field.
Instead, his talent is shown in a dimly lit room full of multicolored lights bursting forth from keyboards and computer fans.
Alcaraz, a 21-year-old Kansas City native studying electrical engineering and computer science, plays for the Mizzou Varsity League of Legends eSports team.
ESports is competitive video game-playing, and it ranges from one-on-one games such as the Super Smash Brothers series to team-based games such as League of Legends, which is often referred to simply as League or LoL.
League is a free, five-on-five Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, commonly referred to as a MOBA, and is one of the most popular eSports worldwide.
League is currently in the midst of its international competition called Worlds, in which teams from around the world compete for a chance to be crowned champions with a prize pool starting at $2.2 million.
Of the nearly 2 million players in North America, Alcaraz is in the top 1%, according to his OP.GG, a website used by players to review their games.
He decided on the nickname "Prodigium" when he started looking for a one-word name that was available on the platform.
"Everyone has these cool names that are one word," Alcaraz said. "We played against a guy whose name is 'Homecoming.'
"I thought 'prodigy' would be a cool word, but it was taken."
So he checked other languages, starting with Spanish, citing his Mexican heritage. But it was not available.
"So, I went and looked at Latin, and it was not taken."
He stuck with it and lives up to it.
Prodigium Mizzou
Though he is not the highest-rated player on the team, he has been a staple of the team since its inception in 2019, his freshman year.
"My peak rank on my main account is Grandmaster 248 LP," Alcaraz said, which translated at the time to 638th in North America.
Alcaraz, who this year is co-captain of his team, plays the role of "support," which means he is responsible for protecting teammates and starting fights in a game. He normally plays a big role in determining what the team should do next.
"He's aggressive," said Coach Caleb "TheBairdedLady" Heisler, a business administration major.
"He's just constantly trying to make plays. In a football term, he's always looking for that 'Hail Mary' play. What can we do that's going to get us the biggest chunk of yards possible? What's going to be able to get us the bigger lead? How can we get that, and how can we get that faster?"
Alcaraz's ability to shot-call is praised by his team.
"(He's a) smart guy in class and then also playing wise," said his teammate Drew "Iron Player" Burkholder.
But Alcaraz does not like to always depend on himself.He says shot-calling is dependent on trust as well.
"I think it's good to be like a leader that's trustworthy," Alcaraz said. "Because your team will actually listen to what you say."
Alcaraz is out-going and friendly, especially to new people.
"He's probably the person I've gotten to know most," said Burkholder, the newest addition to the varsity team. "He has just always been super uplifting to be around."
And it is not just to other players.
"He's a very talkative person," said co-captain Nicklous "Arrogant" McChesney. "He knows so many people — even walking around campus, we'll see him just pointing out people. He just knows everyone somehow."
Early Career
Alcaraz has been playing League since 2013 and competitively since fall of 2016 when he "randomly" joined a team.
"We ended up getting first place," he said. ... "And eventually, by senior year, I was traveling pretty far away."
He was sometimes in the car for nine hours one way to win about $1,000 in tournaments.
His mom is particularly supportive.
"My freshman year, we had a tournament in Kansas City," Alcaraz recalled. "We played downtown, and actually it was my mom's birthday. And so the entire team came to my actual house, and my mom cooked dinner for everyone, and so we just had like a big, like, birthday for my mom while just eating lasagna and mac and cheese and a bunch of other random stuff."
Off the "Field"
But he does not spend all of his time playing video games.
"My friends and I have board game parties where we play strategy board games," he said. "We have those once a week, if not twice.
"I just don't want to be that player that's always in the room playing League all day."
But at one point, he was.
"About two years ago," Alcaraz remembered about one day at the start of a new year, "I fell asleep for, I think it was 16 hours."
Then he played for over 34 hours straight.
"That day I got 50 something games in the first day," he said. "It was ridiculous how much I played that day."
The sun rose and fell twice before he went to sleep again.
Now, he averages one to two hours playing per day, occasionally playing up to six.
Though he says it has been a long journey for him, he encourages people to not underestimate the growing field of eSports.
"Don't give up your kid's dreams of playing eSports, because the potential that you could actually have something like that one kid that played Fortnite, no clue who he is, 15 years old, or whatever, made like $1.4 million," said Alcaraz. "It's like, that could have been like my little brother, my older brother. So you shouldn't put down somebody for playing games."
