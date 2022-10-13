Mizzou New Music Initiative takes student composing to new level

Santiago Beis traveled in August to a field in northern Italy, surrounded by green rolling hills, vineyards, mosquitoes and domed tents he and composers from seven countries slept in for a week.
He was one of 12 composers, the only one coming from the U.S., selected to work with the internationally renowned Divertimento Ensemble and resident composers Francesco Filidei and Fabien Lévy for the 2022 International Workshop for Young Composers.
Beis is one of many MU students growing as composers because of an innovative program at the MU School of Music. After hearing about the university from friends in Brazil, he came from Rivera, Uruguay to Columbia for graduate school because of MU’s composition faculty and the Mizzou New Music Initiative.
The initiative is an array of programs, partnerships and scholarships in MU’s music composition department unlike those in many similar universities. Since its creation in 2009, the initiative has grown through a series of donations totaling over $10 million.
After earning a master’s in music composition in May, Beis is staying at MU for another year for a master’s in music theory.
He returned from Italy with a collaborative perspective on the relationship between composers and performers — that the two don’t have to be separate.
“You can read a book on orchestration, but every performer has their own abilities and preferences, and also their sense of value inside the composition,” Beis said. “You can learn how to give value to that and not only by writing but also (by) making them find the link to what they are seeing in the score and their own way of playing so they can feel validated in that moment and happy.”
Creating a ‘mecca for musical composition’
Sometimes when Jeanne Sinquefield listens to music, she wonders how someone could write something so beautiful. Sinquefield is a philanthropist who has made multiple donations to MU’s music program since her retirement in 2005 as executive vice president of an investment firm.
Those donations come through the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation created by her and her husband, Rex. The contributions include more than $10 million to the Mizzou New Music Initiative and another $10 million for the construction of the Sinquefield Music Center.
Sinquefield has a cousin who’s a composer, but he can’t read or notate music. In 2004, just before her retirement, it was her job to write down the music in her cousin’s head. She’d played in orchestras and seen other composers before, but helping her cousin made her think more about the process of composition.
She was fascinated by how composers think.
“They’ll be somewhere or they’re sleeping in bed, and this music will appear in their head,” Sinquefield said. “They’ll maybe sing it in a little recorder or write it down. And I’m thinking, ‘That never happens to me.’”
Sinquefield started with a $50,000 donation in 2005. The school’s chancellor at the time, Brady Deaton, suggested using it within the School of Music since she’s a double bass player.
Inspired by her cousin, she and the composition department established the Creating Original Music Project — or COMP. The K-12 competition awards students for their compositions, which MU musicians would then perform and record.
Sinquefield remembers a student who won a COMP award in eighth grade. After going on to get a doctorate in composition, he came back one year when his eighth-grade piece was performed again.
“He came over and he sat next to me,” Sinquefield said. “He looked at me and he says, ‘You know when I knew I was a composer?’ and I said, ‘No.’ He says, ‘When I won COMP.’”
The success of that program led to future donations from the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation. Other programs created by the donations include scholarships, the Sinquefield Prize, the Mizzou Summer Composition Institute and the Mizzou New Music Ensemble. These programs and others all fall under the Mizzou New Music Initiative.
The initiative’s goal, Sinquefield said, is to “make Missouri a mecca for musical composition.”
Intrigued by young composers
Professor Stefan Freund always believed MU had the students, faculty and interest needed to make the composition program a more vibrant part of the university, but he had no idea what laid ahead when he started teaching in 2003.
Then Sinquefield came to the department with the idea for the Creating Original Music Project, he said, and the rest was history.
Freund said he’s very thankful Sinquefield is intrigued by young composers.
“There are lots of people that want to give money to big orchestras to commission big-name composers to write music; there’s not too much of a problem funding famous people,” Freund said. “What Jeanne is interested in is finding and growing composers ... That’s something I’m very interested in too.”
Andrea Luque Káram has been working to advance the initiative since coming to MU in August as the new Mizzou New Music Initiative managing director. She thought it was “a very weird position to exist in a university” when she saw the job listing because schools don’t typically have someone just to manage their composition programs.
She envisions expanding the reach of the Creating Original Music Project, including families in the initiative’s event audiences and elevating MU’s presence amongst other composition schools. Right now, she said, many prospective students around the country don’t know enough about MU’s program.
“I’m hoping we can pop this bubble and make our program more nationally recognized and something that if an undergrad is thinking about doing composition or as a grad student, I want them to think of Mizzou in the top five,” Luque Káram said. “The opportunities that we offer are unique. The fact that we even have a recording studio producer on site, and that students have access to edited, produced recordings of their music, I think is unheard of in universities of this size and in this region of the United States.”
Inside the classroom
Each of the 14 graduate and undergraduate students in the composition program this year work individually with Freund or Yoshiaki Onishi, co-director of the initiative and visiting assistant professor of composition.
Music students not enrolled in the composition program also have opportunities to compose in classes such as Onishi’s instrumentation course.
“(Mentoring students) is almost like tending different plants without a manual of how to perfectly do it,” Onishi said.
His approach involves getting to know his students and their interests instead of only offering suggestions for their music. The idea, he said, is “to let them be who they really can be” while also introducing them to aspects of composition they may not have known before.
Faculty typically rotate students through annual Mizzou New Music Initiative projects, but the specific composer and performer residencies change every year. Onishi said the residencies are a way for students to see perspectives from outside the School of Music.
Three students are writing music for Duo Axis, a flute and piano duo from Boston and Washington, D.C., to play when they come for a residency Oct. 20-21. Other students are writing for Splinter Reeds, a woodwind ensemble from San Francisco coming in April 2023.
This year’s guest composers are José Halac, who came from Argentina earlier this month, Maria Chavez, coming from Peru in November, Elizabeth A. Baker from Florida in March and Kevin Day from Georgia in April.
Halac gave private lessons to five students and presented his piece “Jeanne et Max” in a composition seminar, a class composition students in all grades attend. He explained the hummingbird inspiration for the flute duet and composing ideas through the concept of an object.
He also coached the ensemble on his piece “Fragile pulsings of tectonic folds,” which they performed Sunday. It’s inspired by architecture — building a form through music, with tension and movements in the structure, a collapse from an earthquake and resulting distortion.
Students are working on new pieces for the ensemble to perform this year, as well as commissions for the Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis to be premiered in the spring. Students’ music will also be performed at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas this spring.
Gray Morima, a junior, recently won this year’s Sinquefield Prize — receiving $2,500 and a commission to write a piece for the University Philharmonic Orchestra, which he plays cello in. The piece will be performed at the Chancellor’s Art Showcase in February.
Beis and two undergraduate students, Jack Snelling and Sam Whitty, were selected to write pieces for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to perform in March as part of an annual collaboration between the orchestra and the initiative.
Snelling is also premiering a Wind Ensemble piece featuring a jazz combo on Nov. 16, inspired by memories of visiting his grandparents’ house.
Today’s classical music
Onishi said contemporary classical music is continuing what classical music has always done — reflecting the mood of its times and aspects of composers’ lives. The current era of classical music is more open than in other points in history and includes a wider palette of sounds, he said, especially through the development of technology and blending of characteristics from different musical styles.
“If each of the composition styles evoked different colors, it’d be almost as though we could define what’s out there in terms of this style, this technique, these cultural contexts,” Onishi said. “But these days, I feel like such stylistic boundaries are more fluid.”
This is graduate student Valentina Arango Sánchez’s second year playing contemporary music as a flutist in the ensemble, which mostly performs works by students, faculty and guests. She said it feels good to play pieces that have never been played before, which often involve new techniques.
“Sometimes I have to sing and play at the same time,” Arango Sánchez said. “It’s a lot of strange things that we’re not used to hearing in academic music.”
In some of Morima’s compositions, he uses instruments, harmonies and rhythms that fuse indie-pop and classical.
He composed an indie-classical opera titled “Sunflower Radio” last spring. It’s a modern retelling of the myth of Icarus that highlights the dangerous spaces heterosexism and homophobia create for young gay men on dating apps.
Senior Yoni Astatke and recent graduate Holden Franklin will perform the opera on Nov. 11-12, accompanied by a string quartet and drum set.
The piece Morima submitted to win the Sinquefield Prize, “From My Lungs, into Thine,” was a classical-style madrigal for six voices, but its rhythm, syncopation and interplay between voices are inspired by pop music.
He’s started sketches for his University Philharmonic Orchestra piece and plans to make it a toy piano concerto.
“If you include a toy piano into composition, you can’t help but to have a story behind it. What is it doing in front of an orchestra?” Morima said. “I think what comes to mind is innocence and childhood, that kind of thing, and I’ve decided that programmatically I would like the concerto to deal with generational trauma.”
A concerto can resemble a battle between a solo instrument and symphony, Morima said. The toy piano is a child figure battling “the monolithic creature of the symphony,” representing the adult or trauma.
In Beis’s St. Louis Symphony Orchestra piece, he’s exploring the idea of past sounds acting as “images that stain the mind when something important happens.”
“You have a high note and then you skip to a low note, and then you go to a higher note again,” Beis said. “So that note that you abandoned stays in the mind for a while and merges with sounds that come after but it’s not sounding anymore.”
He’s also working on electronic music, including with Onishi in their Onishi-Beis Duo. The duo released “Images-After” on Tuesday, an album of their live performances, through Dismal Niche’s label Profane Illuminations. At the Columbia Experimental Music Festival in November, they will release a cassette tape version.
“It’s a really eclectic thing because we bring sample recordings of our own voices (and) we play with electronic music at the same time,” Beis said. “I bring some elements of jazz to it, of tonal music, but also that shifts to elements of world music at the same time depending on the materials you use. (Onishi) also plays the bass clarinet and he has all of that set of techniques of new music, so it’s a mash-up of lots of influences.”