Mizzou New Music Initiative takes student composing to new level

Santiago Beis traveled in August to a field in northern Italy, surrounded by green rolling hills, vineyards, mosquitoes and domed tents he and composers from seven countries slept in for a week.

He was one of 12 composers, the only one coming from the U.S., selected to work with the internationally renowned Divertimento Ensemble and resident composers Francesco Filidei and Fabien Lévy for the 2022 International Workshop for Young Composers.

Santiago Beis practices piano on Monday, Oct. 3 at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Recently, Beis was one of 12 students and the only student from the United States who was selected to attend the International Workshop for Young Composers in Italy.
Santiago Beis improvises a song on Monday, Oct. 3 at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. His primary instrument is piano.
Gray Morima, who is a composition major, practices cello on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Morima won the Sinquefield Composition Prize this year, which means he gets $2,500 and a commission to write a piece for MU’s University Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Mizzou New Music Ensemble rehearses on Oct. 7 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The ensemble, which is made up by graduate students, had the chance to perform “fragile pulsing of tectonic folds” with the piece’s composer, José Halac.
Santiago Beis strums the strings of a piano on Monday, Oct. 3 at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Beis is a graduate student from Uruguay who came to MU because of the opportunities offered by the Mizzou New Music Initiative. The initiative aims to support and advance the composition of new music through a variety of programs including competitions, scholarships, residencies and partnerships with ensembles.
Argentinian composer José Halac speaks with the Mizzou New Music Ensemble clarinet player Andrew Wiele about Halac’s new score “Fragile pulsing of tectonic folds” during a rehearsal on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. “Since I was a child, I enjoyed being lost in dreams and space at night, not finding limits and frontiers” Halac said. “In a bedroom you have frontiers: walls and [a] ceiling. But I used to do a trick that allowed me to make everything disappear. Music gives me that.”
Flautist Valentina Arango Sánchez rehearses with the Mizzou New Music Ensemble on Oct. 7 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. “You get to work with the composers, which is really cool,” Arango Sánchez said.
Gray Morima uses a practice room to play cello on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. As winner of the Sinquefield Composition Prize, the composition Morima writes for the University Philharmonic Orchestra will also be professionally recorded.
Violinist Alexandre Nearão rehearses with the Mizzou New Music Ensemble on Oct. 7 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The ensemble spent time practicing with composer José Halac prior to their scheduled Oct. 9 concert at Sheryl Crow Hall.
Pianist Anthony Hernandez uses a ruler on the piano to create unique sounds during the Mizzou New Music Ensemble’s rehearsal on Oct. 7 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. “In the music it says to use a card, like a credit card or something, just to use kinda like a guitar pick where I’m picking the strings of the piano,” Hernandez said.
  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

