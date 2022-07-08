Columbia-area parents can't seem to find a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna anywhere in Boone County, even though the shot has been approved for use by children.
A quick search on vaccines.gov reveals that no Boone County COVID-19 vaccination sites offer Moderna shots to young children.
Children’s doses are labeled “out of stock” on the website’s vaccination map.
“We will only be offering Pfizer for the six months’ to 17 years’ age group,” Sara Humm, spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said in an email.
“We’ve already been using Pfizer for the five to 17 age group, so we wanted to keep with the consistency of what we already have.”
Humm also described a goal to reduce waste produced by lower demand for Moderna.
"The vaccine comes in various vials that are designated for specific age groups with different dosage amounts and various doses per vial," she said. "Additionally, after a vial is punctured, it can only be used for a specific number of hours before it has to be discarded."
However, this emphasis on conservation has come at a cost for certain people — one being Boone County resident Wensdai Brooks, who has been seeking a Moderna vaccine for her young daughter.
“I’ve read both the Pfizer and Moderna studies that were released,” Brooks said. “Having taken statistics courses throughout my degree at MU, I made an educated decision based on the data. I like the efficacy data better on Moderna; I like the fact that the dosage is higher.”
After the FDA approved the Moderna vaccine for children, she called a CVS pharmacy to ask when they would receive supply of the vaccine. Brooks was told to call back next week — when she did, CVS suggested she try elsewhere.
“So I tried calling a different CVS, and they told me ‘We have no intention of ordering it; we’re only offering Pfizer,’” she said. “I waited a couple weeks, I called (my daughter’s) pediatrician, and her pediatrician again informed me that so far no provider in Boone County has had any intention of ordering it.”
The only facility she called willing to administer the Moderna shot to her daughter is in Mexico, and they would not let Brooks make an appointment — she would have to drive 40 minutes one way, and if she made it before 8 p.m. they would “maybe” be able to give her daughter a vaccine.
“I don't feel safe at all,” she said, “I feel like I'm being stonewalled at every turn. I'm trying to make an educated choice for my family, and I’m being told that I don’t have the freedom to make that choice. And with gas as high as it is, I’m lucky in that I do technically have the means to … get my daughter vaccinated, but what about other people who don't have the means that I do?”
MU Health Care has ordered the Moderna vaccine for children, but it has yet to begin administering it.
"We are currently scheduling appointments in our clinics to provide the Pfizer vaccine,” said MU Health spokesperson Eric Maze.
Within a 50-mile radius of the 65201 area code, 15 total locations provide Moderna shots to children. The nearest are at 101 Western St. in Mexico, 1711 N. Morley St. in Moberly, and 1241 W. Stadium Blvd. in Jefferson City.
But, Brooks concludes, “I shouldn’t have to leave my county to get medical care for my child.”