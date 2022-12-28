The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve and modify parts of U.S. Route 54 in 2024, it announced in a news release Wednesday.
Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange, widening the Roy Blunt Bridge on U.S. Route 54, and general road rehabilitation at the Route W bridge over U.S. Route 54 and the interchange bridges at U.S. Route 63 and Missouri Route 94.
Changes are being made to keep up with increasing traffic volumes. A contract is scheduled to be awarded in December 2023 and construction is expected to start in 2024, according to the release.
The project is estimated to cost roughly $2.8 million, according to MoDOT's website. Although lane closures are expected, the route will not close during construction.
"Our goal is to make the usage of this roadway as safe and reliable as possible for all travelers that come through the area," Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins said in the release.