After a crash Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for the replacement of the Sorrels Overpass bridge. The bridge will be demolished by Nov. 8.
The bridge is over Interstate 70, west of Columbia at mile marker 122. It is 63 years old and was scheduled to be replaced in 2022. Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. submitted a bid of just over $1 million and was awarded the contract.
"In the aftermath of Monday's crash, it became imperative to accelerate this project," Assistant Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said in a news release. "With the awarding of this contract, the contractor can begin as early as Monday, Oct. 25."
The terms of the contract require that the current bridge be demolished by Nov. 8. According to MoDOT, there will be overnight single-lane closures on I-70. Any full closures will be restricted to 15 minutes in one direction before reopening.
MoDOT advised motorists to expect delays in both directions and to use alternate routes when possible.
In Monday's crash, a dump truck collided its extended arm with the underside of the overpass. The driver was seriously injured and was transported to University Hospital by ambulance.