MoDOT is working on a contract that would move the Sorrels Overpass Rehabilitation Project up from the original 2022 plan.
A truck hit Sorrels Overpass around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The overpass is near the 122 mile marker. The collision has expedited the Sorrels Overpass Deck Rehabilitation Project. That project was initially scheduled to begin sometime in 2022.
During a news briefing, assistant district engineer Randy Aulbur said “the underside of the bridge is damaged pretty well, and as a result of that, we’ve had to reduce traffic down to one lane on I-70.”
On what is currently being done to the overpass, Aulbur said “right now crews are working to secure the underside of the structure and make sure we return the vertical clearance to the highway.”
The overpass visually dipped lower where the impact occurred and needs to be raised so that traffic can resume normally.
“This is a short term correction to get us back on full operation, and in that manner, the bridge will remain closed as a result of the damage,” Aulbur said.
Aulbur said the department of transportation isaiming for I-70 to return to two lanes Thursday but would like finish before.
No contract to start major construction has been agreed upon, but one is in talks.
“A contract is under development for the replacement of this structure, so we’re busy working on that,” Aulbur said. He encouraged people to check out the MoDOT website for more updates on the project.
Until then, they are wrapping the bridge to make sure that it does not falter anymore or hurt anybody else.
The supply chain backlog remain a huge problem nationwide, with significant barriers to obtaining numerous materials. The shortage has affected construction for the bridge, but MoDot is trying to work around it.
“To date our department has been very proactive in reaching out and seeing that we’re able to alleviate any of those obstacles that are blocking us from moving forward,” Aulbur said. “We’re keeping a close eye on it and anticipate we’ll be able to meet the schedule that’s been put forward.”
The driver who hit the bridge was transported to the hospital via EMS, and debris from the impact hit a car and caused it to crash as well, according to reporting by KOMU.
The project is going to cost an estimated $1 million, according to MoDOT. It will include replacing the girders, deck and installing safety barrier curbs. The bridge will also be raised 18 more inches above I-70 and will be widened by 2 feet.
Sorrels Overpass will be closed entirely during the construction. Lane closures on I-70 will be used intermittently during construction.