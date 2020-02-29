A plan to spend $400,000 to improve sanitary sewers in the Fifth Street and Wilkes Boulevard area is up for a vote of the Columbia City Council at its regular meeting Monday.
The proposed project comes just a couple of weeks after the council approved $1.1 million in stormwater and sewage projects. The project on Monday's agenda represents the first phase of a project that will eventually extend to Seventh Street, a memo to the council said.
The memo said the city recognized an opportunity to do the sewer work in conjunction with a construction project Columbia Public Schools is undertaking at Jefferson Middle School. The sewer project is intended to reduce sewer overflows and backups when it rains.
Also Monday, the council will hear a proposal to rezone about half an acre at the northwest corner of Providence Road and Third Avenue. A building on the property now houses AQ Beauty Supply.
The owners of the property, Thomas and Pam Kardon, argue that the limitations of the property's current zoning designation make leasing it difficult. A statement of intent for use of the property adopted in 2009 restricts prospective business in the lot to operating only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It also requires a higher level of landscaping and, most important, limits the types of businesses that can operate there.
The Kardons' request would eliminate those limitations. City staff noted in a memo to the council that the mixed-use neighborhood zoning the Kardons seek would allow the sale of alcohol and tobacco and other uses that it feels are inappropriate for the surrounding residential neighborhood.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2, with one abstention, against the rezoning on Jan. 23.
The council will also decide whether to dissolve the Source Water Protection Task Force, a group that had been tasked with creating a plan to protect Columbia's water supply. Any ongoing work will be taken over by water utility city staff.
Finally, the council will hear from city staff about a pending request for proposals from consultants interested in studying how the growth of Columbia is affecting the city economically. City staff is requesting permission to pay for professional services.
The staff memo to the council says that the study would begin with "high-level questions."
"Does real estate land development activity pay for the public costs it creates? If yes, how is that conclusion reached, and does development pay its fair share with consistency? If no, how is that conclusion reached, and do existing residents subsidize or underwrite growth? Is there value to the whole community in the infrastructure attributable to new growth notwithstanding the commitment of public resources that it demands? Or is there a diversion of resources from other needs?"
Staff is also recommending the council appoint a steering committee that would act as a liaison between the council, the staff and whichever consultant is chosen to do the study.
The council’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.