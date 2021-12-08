Manor House, the MU graduate student housing building that the university announced in October would close during the summer, will not close until the beginning of the fall semester: Aug. 22.
By setting the date in August, residents will not experience any housing gaps while they seek new housing options, according to a news release by the Coalition of Graduate Workers.
“It’s clear the necessary repairs would cause significant disruption for residents if it remained occupied,” CGW spokesperson Mike Olson said in the release. “While transparency and support for the impacted residents are good first steps, the loss of graduate housing since 2014 is making it more difficult for MU to attract and retain quality graduate workers.”
Manor House residents will have the option to move into units in Tara Apartments as well as into on-campus residence halls.
Displaced students will have access to moving materials free of charge, and the university will provide full moving services to students who wish to remain in campus housing.
The MU Care Team will assist residents in finding off-campus housing, and the administration also pledged to work with local movers for students who choose to move off campus.
In the release, CGW claimed these services have been made available as a result of a meeting between Manor House residents and CGW members six weeks after the closure was announced.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said he knows of no such meeting, and said the university was already working with the students.
“That was already the plan,” Basi said. “We haven’t changed anything. The only thing that has been solidified is the closing date.”
Olson said that the CGW is committed to working with the university to restore access to housing for graduate students.
“We want to make it crystal clear this is not the end of our work,” Olson said in the release. “We will continue to fight for full restoration of all lost affordable graduate worker housing by 2026.”