MU Cheer brings home trophy at NCA Championship

MU Cheer sophomore and all-girl squad member Vannah Isenberg receives high fives from her teammates before performing on Thursday at the NCA College Nationals competition in Daytona, Florida. Before every performance, each MU squad supported the other by forming a tunnel for them to run through.
MU junior Allie Noble waits by her suitcase to go to the NCA College Nationals competition on April 4 at the Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. The competition is held every April in Daytona, Florida.
All-girl squad member Sam Mygatt prepares for a basket toss on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Mygatt is currently a junior that is graduating a year early, so this was her last time competing with her team.
Junior Dani Ragusky fixes her hair before hitting the competition floor on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Ragusky competes as a base and a mid-layer on the all-girl squad.
The MU coed cheer squad performs in the Daytona Ocean Center on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad came home with a first place trophy for the first time in program history, finishing with a score of 96.4028.
From left, Kayla Abney, Avery Karolczak and Sophia Lapour do toe-touches on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The all-girl squad received a score of 92.4722 after the finals performance and finished in fifth place out of 10 teams.
MU Cheer head coach Cynthia Metz talks to her all-girl team after its finals performance on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad finished in fifth place in the Advanced All-Girl Division IA, with the University of Louisville taking home the first place trophy.
Senior Seth Smith gets emotional with teammate Seth Cupp after his championship performance on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Smith recently joined the team in January with no prior cheer experience.
MU Cheer Head Coach Cynthia Metz hoists the team’s first place trophy over her head on Saturday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad has been competing at the NCA competition since 2001, but this is the first time the team has been able to take home a national title.
For the past 22 years, the University of Missouri cheer program has competed at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. But for the first time in program history, the team came home with a national championship trophy on Sunday.
The coed squad finished in first place in the Intermediate Large Coed Division IA category with a score of 96.4028, beating out 11 other teams.
“Taking the national championship title is a win for the entire program,” said head coach Cynthia Metz. “I am so proud of each athlete for consistently exceeding expectations and pushing themselves to achieve our goals. They truly are the best of the best, and I am excited to see how this win elevates Mizzou cheer.”