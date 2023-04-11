 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

MU Cheer brings home trophy at NCA Championship

MU Cheer brings home trophy at NCA Championship
MU junior Allie Noble waits by her suitcase to be taken to the NCA College Nationals competition

MU junior Allie Noble waits by her suitcase to go to the NCA College Nationals competition on April 4 at the Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. The competition is held every April in Daytona, Florida.
MU Cheer sophomore and all-girl squad member Vannah Isenberg receives high fives

MU Cheer sophomore and all-girl squad member Vannah Isenberg receives high fives from her teammates before performing on Thursday at the NCA College Nationals competition in Daytona, Florida. Before every performance, each MU squad supported the other by forming a tunnel for them to run through.
All-girl squad member Sam Mygatt prepares for a basket toss

All-girl squad member Sam Mygatt prepares for a basket toss on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Mygatt is currently a junior that is graduating a year early, so this was her last time competing with her team.
Junior Dani Ragusky fixes her hair before hitting the competition floor

Junior Dani Ragusky fixes her hair before hitting the competition floor on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Ragusky competes as a base and a mid-layer on the all-girl squad.
From left, Kayla Abney, Avery Karolczak and Sophia Lapour do toe-touches on the bandshell

From left, Kayla Abney, Avery Karolczak and Sophia Lapour do toe-touches on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The all-girl squad received a score of 92.4722 after the finals performance and finished in fifth place out of 10 teams.
MU Cheer Head Coach Cynthia Metz talks to her all-girl team

MU Cheer head coach Cynthia Metz talks to her all-girl team after its finals performance on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad finished in fifth place in the Advanced All-Girl Division IA, with the University of Louisville taking home the first place trophy.
The MU coed cheer squad performs in the Daytona Ocean Center

The MU coed cheer squad performs in the Daytona Ocean Center on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad came home with a first place trophy for the first time in program history, finishing with a score of 96.4028.
Senior Seth Smith gets emotional with teammate Seth Cupp after his championship performance

Senior Seth Smith gets emotional with teammate Seth Cupp after his championship performance on Friday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. Smith recently joined the team in January with no prior cheer experience.
MU Cheer Head Coach Cynthia Metz hoists the team’s first place trophy over her head

MU Cheer Head Coach Cynthia Metz hoists the team’s first place trophy over her head on Saturday at the NCA College Nationals Competition in Daytona, Florida. The squad has been competing at the NCA competition since 2001, but this is the first time the team has been able to take home a national title.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you