MU Chess Team builds on success, prepares for President's Cup

MU Chess Team builds on success, prepares for President's Cup

When Christian Chirila was just 5 years old and living in Romania, he was asked by his family to choose between kindergarten and chess.

He had no way of knowing that his choice at such a young age would eventually lead to him founding a nationally-ranked collegiate chess team in the United States decades later.

Chirila is now coach of the MU Chess Team, which was formed only three years ago in a partnership with St. Louis Chess Club. The team has quickly become known for its globally-ranked players and is preparing to compete with four other top colleges in the prestigious President’s Cup.

From left, Grigory Oparin, Harshit Raja, Cristian Chirila and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova practice for the University of Missouri chess team

From left, team captain Grigory Oparin, Harshit Raja, coach Cristian Chirila and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova practice for the University of Missouri chess team on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Respect Hall in Columbia. The team is preparing for an upcoming President’s Cup Final Four of College Chess in early April.
Chess Grandmasters Christopher Repka and Dmitr Gordievskiy (copy)

From left, coach Cristian Chirila and Chess Grandmasters Dmitr Gordievskiy and Christopher Repka represent the Missouri men’s chess team in November 2021 in front of the World Chess Hall of Fame in St. Louis.
MU junior Harshit Raja competes against his teammate during a practice for the university’s chess team

MU junior Harshit Raja competes against his teammate during a practice for the university’s chess team on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Respect Hall in Columbia. Raja became the 69th Grandmaster from India last year.
Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova moves a pawn during a practice match

Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova moves a pawn during a practice match on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Respect Hall in Columbia. Tokhirjonova is a 10-time winner of the Uzbekistan Women’s National championship.
MU senior Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova examines the chess board for her next play

MU senior Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova examines the chess board for her next play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Respect Hall in Columbia. Tokhirjonova achieved the title of Woman Grandmaster in 2016.

