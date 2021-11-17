T. Chris Riley-Tillman will replace Erica Lembke as interim dean of the College of Education and Human Development on Dec. 1, according to an MU news release.
The announcement comes after almost a year of fruitless searching for a permanent dean, according to Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Latha Ramchand.
Ramchand previously stated that the earliest the school will name a permanent dean will be late 2023.
Riley-Tillman has been a faculty member for a decade and spent half that time as the chair of the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology.
He currently serves as associate provost for faculty affairs and institutional effectiveness.
Riley-Tillman has focused much of his career on developing tools and strategies for schools seeking to better serve children who experience academic and behavioral struggles.