Face coverings will still be a part of campus life in University of Missouri classrooms and other indoor gathering spots, at least for another month.
The UM System Board of Curators on Monday voted to extend its COVID mask requirement for another 30 days, to Oct. 15. The decision applies to all four UM campuses.
The move came six weeks after the administration temporarily imposed a mask mandate for its four campuses. That mandate was set to expire Wednesday.
President Mun Choi provided curators with a detailed look at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County, which is home to MU.
Choi argued that the UM system's limited mask requirement was working to minimize illnesses on the university systems four campuses.
Masks will not be required in outdoor settings, according to the resolution that was approved. Also, fully vaccinated students and employees attending indoor athletics or social events that are voluntary will not be required to wear masks, although Choi said enforcement would be based on the honor system.
But the mask requirement will remain in classrooms and other indoor settings that are not voluntary.
The vote to extend the mask requirement was 5-4, with several curators saying the mask requirement should be applied evenly to all students and faculty, whether they were vaccinated or not.
Curators were still discussing the resolution and a possible addendum at 5 p.m., an hour after the meeting began.
This story will be updated.