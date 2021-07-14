The MU eSports team announced it received a $200,000 anonymous donation Monday.
This recent donation is supporting "a phase two of Mizzou eSports and everything we want to do next," said Kevin Reape, general manager of the team.
Reape also noted the same donor supported the team in 2019 when the program was announced.
"We met with this person and they decided to support our program financially to help us get started," Reape said.
The anonymous donor had a two-year deal with the team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and at the end of 2020 decided to continue supporting the team, donating a larger amount than before.
The Missourian previously reported MU as the first SEC school to develop an eSports team.
Mizzou Esports currently has over 20 varsity players and is looking to add more members to the roster after August tryouts.
The team is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, the largest association of college and university sponsored eSports, with 175 universities and colleges holding memberships nationwide.
The team competes in many collegiate leagues, some including:
- Overwatch.
- Rocket League.
- League of Legends.
This summer, some eSports team members are competing in the Battle Academy Summer Saga, an Ultimate Gaming Championship Rocket League tournament.
With students returning to campus this fall, the MU team is opening a public gaming facility inside the Micro-Star International training facility located in Center Hall.
"We've had great success," Reape said, "and we wanted to expand what we were doing and also support the general student body at Mizzou."
Visit the Mizzou Esports website for more information about the team and upcoming tryouts.