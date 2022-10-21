Fertility, ovarian cancer and other matters of reproductive health are emerging as research priorities at the University of Missouri.

At least five reproductive scientists have been hired to work at the university in recent months as part of the MizzouForward initiative, a $1.5 billion effort to recruit top scientists and their research dollars to campus over the next few years.

