Fertility, ovarian cancer and other matters of reproductive health are emerging as research priorities at the University of Missouri.
At least five reproductive scientists have been hired to work at the university in recent months as part of the MizzouForward initiative, a $1.5 billion effort to recruit top scientists and their research dollars to campus over the next few years.
Reproductive researchers will share space with neuroscience researchers on the fourth floor of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building. The four-story glass building opened to great fanfare a year ago as a magnet for cancer, neurology and cardiovascular research.
Improvements to the fourth floor at NextGen are expected to cost $16.5 million and are scheduled to be completed by fall 2024.
“(The) University of Missouri is the place to be right now ... if you’re looking for pioneering work that’s going to move women’s health forward,” Jean Goodman, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist, said.
The new hires were lured to MU after an existing team of reproductive scientists at MU provided recruiters with insights on the most sought-after candidates in the nation with exceptionally accomplished research backgrounds.
Among the new hires are:
- Lei Lei, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health.
- Jae-Wook Jeong, director of the NextGen Precision Health Center for Reproductive Sciences.
- Shiying Jin, whose areas of interest include normal and cancer stem cells in uterine physiology, aging and cancer, nutrition and stem cell therapies to uterine aging and cancer.
- Tae Hoon Kim, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health.
- Wipawee “Joy” Winuthayanon, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health.
As chair of the Department of Obstetrics Gynecology and Women’s Health at MU, Goodman has been directly involved with the recruitment process of these candidates. Their topics of research are varied, covering all of the reproductive system’s organs when combined with the work of other scientists in the department.
Their findings could transform all aspects of reproductive health, including various reproductive cancers (e.g. ovarian cancer) and disorders (e.g. endometriosis), as well as infertility.
As of now, though, much of the female reproductive system is a puzzle with lots of missing pieces, according to Lei, one of the new researchers. Lei is trying to find those pieces. More specifically, she’s seeking the whereabouts of millions of egg cells that disappear over the course of a woman’s life.
“There’s so many egg cells,” Lei said. “They must be doing something.”
The entire reproductive system — including a pool of 7 million egg cells called the ovarian reserve — develops at 20 weeks gestation. It’s the only time egg cells can form, with their numbers beginning to decrease right after the system’s development is complete.
Though the count starts at 7 million, only 300,000 egg cells are left by the time a person begins puberty. Of those, 500 will be ovulated between then and menopause, leaving the whereabouts of an overwhelming majority unaccounted for.
It’s been determined that smoking and chemotherapy are both harmful to the ovarian reserve, but the number will continue decreasing regardless of exposure to either of these external factors, Lei said. In addition to quantity, the quality of egg cells also diminishes over time — another unknown.
The heart of Lei’s research is finding out as much as possible about the life and death of egg cells within the ovarian reserve in order to protect and preserve them.
Insights from her research could be life-changing for couples like Columbia residents Leslie and Anthony DeSha, who have sought various fertility treatments since deciding to start their family roughly seven years ago.
“My body wasn’t getting pregnant, keeping the pregnancies or whatever it might have been,” Leslie DeSha said. “Completely failed.”
After other methods were unsuccessful for them, they turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF). This treatment is the most successful but is expensive and involves considerable amounts of shots, pills, procedures, doctor’s appointments and tests — many of them daily, all of them time sensitive.
“The process for women is insane,” Anthony DeSha said.
Though their first round of IVF successfully led to the birth of their first child, the two they have undergone since were both unsuccessful. They’re currently undergoing their fourth round in hopes of a second child.
In addition to providing a better understanding of infertility, Lei’s work with ovarian formation and function could make strides with the treatment and detection of ovarian cancer.
“Not many people get ovarian cancer,” Lei said. “But the problem is: The minute you find out, it’s already too late.”
Lei isn’t the only new reproductive biologist working on cancer. One of the studies by Jeong involves identifying risk factors of endometrial cancer, observing the rate of its progression and analyzing its response to potential treatments.
Another thing Lei and Jeong have in common is their enthusiasm for collaboration opportunities in a university setting, especially with the reintegration of women’s and children’s care to the university’s main campus.
“It can make more synergy impact, more interaction between clinicians and basic scientists,” Jeong said.
Researchers and clinicians operating in close proximity to one another allows the entire bench-to-bedside process to be carried out on one campus, beginning in labs like Jeong’s.
This research then evolves into treatments that can be utilized by physicians such as Mark Hunter, an MU gynecological oncologist.
“Every day in the clinic, I reassure patients that we are getting better and better at treating these cancers,” Hunter said. “That statement that I can make emphatically to patients ... is only backed by the confidence and knowing that these researchers are active at work creating the next generation of therapeutics — while I’m using the newest generation in the clinic with incredible success.”
Hunter serves as the director of the gynecologic oncology division at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. He came to the university in 2008 wanting “a place that was a blank canvas.”
With his medical subspecialty bridging two of MizzouForward’s research initiatives — cancer and reproductive biology — the canvas is evolving.