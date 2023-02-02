MU administrators met with faculty on Thursday in response to mounting questions and concerns that the university's pension plan might be improperly governed and that future retirees could lose some benefits.
About three dozen people attended the MU Faculty Council meeting in person on campus, and others joined on Zoom.
One key issue is that the UM System Board of Curators is the pension's trustee and has the power to make decisions about the pension that could theoretically lead to smaller payouts for beneficiaries. MU's pension is not backed by state funds.
But administrators have long said the curators are committed to keeping the pension healthy long-term.
Dennis Crouch, an associate professor of law and member of the Faculty Council, asked whether pension beneficiaries could rely on figures given by their defined benefit plan and expect that that is the amount that they will receive when they retire. Crouch said the question came from a colleague.
Crouch didn't get a direct answer to his question. But earlier in the meeting, Ryan Rapp, the UM System's chief financial officer, and system controller Eric Vogelweid told faculty members that the university has consulted with several actuaries to devise the current plan.
"Every year, we do an actuarial study of our participants where we have an outside actuary come in, look at our population, predict how much we will have to pay out in the plan, how that relates to our investments and really calculate how much do we put in in contribution to the plan," Vogelweid said.
The two administrators said the university has to take into account the question of balancing the operating needs of the university while ensuring that they are putting enough money into the pension plan. They emphasized that the university and curators have consistently made their required contributions without issue.
"Our boards have never approached us and said, 'Hey, we don't want to make this payment,'" Rapp said. "I mean, just think about some of the financial challenges we have been through over time."
Rapp and Vogelweid declined to provide in-depth answers to several questions from the audience and instead asked faculty members to send those questions in writing so that the university's legal team could help provide a response.
There were mixed reactions from attendees by the end of the session. Several faculty members seemed unsatisfied by some of the responses.
Peter Wilden, an associate professor from the School of Medicine, explained that he used to work with Ken Hutchinson, a former vice president for human resources for the university, and he also worked as a licensed actuary for several years.
He said he understood that MU administrators couldn't give complete answers to questions and instead offered "equivocal" statements for liability, but he expressed concern that these responses were only negatively affecting faculty confidence in the pension plan.
"It needs to be taken into the context of the fact that there have been several things that the university has done over the last 20 years or so to offload long-term liability on the system," Wilden said. As an example, he mentioned a decision the curators made several years ago to change the retiree medical plan and offload millions of dollars in long-term liability.