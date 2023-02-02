Ryan Rapp speaks at the MU Faculty Council meeting

Ryan Rapp speaks Thursday at the MU Faculty Council meeting at MU's Bush Auditorium. Rapp is the chief financial officer for the UM System and answered questions from the council about the UM System pension plan.

 MorganWilliams/Missourian

MU administrators met with faculty on Thursday in response to mounting questions and concerns that the university's pension plan might be improperly governed and that future retirees could lose some benefits.

About three dozen people attended the MU Faculty Council meeting in person on campus, and others joined on Zoom.

