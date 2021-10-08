The MU Faculty Council passed two resolutions asking President Choi and the UM System Board of Curators to expand the mask mandate and require vaccinations for people on the Columbia campus.
Currently, COVID masks are required in classrooms and other indoor settings where social distancing isn't possible on all four UM System campuses. However, masks aren't required for students and faculty who self-report that they are vaccinated and are attending certain events that are considered voluntary, including sports and social events.
That current policy is set to expire Oct. 15.
The Faculty Council's actions during a meeting Thursday aren't binding for curators, who last month voted against requiring vaccinations on campuses except in certain situations, including those who work or study in areas such as MU Health Care and the Sinclair School of Nursing.
The first Faculty Council resolution approved Thursday called for curators to expand the mask requirement to include all indoor settings on campus and to extend that rule until the end of the fall semester. That measure passed by a vote of 18 to 1, with 1 abstention.
The second motion called for a vaccination requirement for MU students and employees, except those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions. That resolution passed 19 to 1, with 1 abstention.
Even though the resolutions aren't binding, the information from the meetings will be sent to Choi, said Rabia Gregory, chair of the faculty affairs committee. Gregory added that she hopes the president will bring these issues to the Board of Curators for an official vote.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that the university will let the community know by Oct. 15 whether or not the current mask mandate will be extended .
Gregory said some faculty members were upset to see other colleges requiring vaccines when MU did not.
Gregory sent a survey to faculty members. Almost 1,300 people responded, which she said is a very high response rate.
According to the survey, 74% of faculty members who responded supported requiring vaccines. Another 72% supported expanding the existing mask policy to include it to all indoor public spaces.